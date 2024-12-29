Plane crash at Muan International Airport kills 96, rescue operations ongoing

A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 passengers and six crew members crashed while landing at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, on December 29, 2024.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:00 AM local time (South Korea).

The aircraft, arriving from Bangkok, Thailand, veered off the runway and collided with a wall before bursting into flames.

At least 96 people have been confirmed dead. Two survivors, including one passenger and one crew member, have been rescued from the wreckage, and rescue operations are still underway.

The fatalities include 47 males, 48 females, and one child whose gender has not yet been confirmed.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. However, fire service officials suggest that bird strikes and adverse weather conditions might have contributed to the incident. Investigations are ongoing.