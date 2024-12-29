Ex-Minister’s brother Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara remanded over Rs. 3 Million job fraud

Posted by Editor on December 29, 2024 - 3:45 pm

Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, the brother of former Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, has been remanded until January 6, 2025, following his appearance before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday (December 28) in the Bibile area.

According to police, he is accused of defrauding approximately Rs. 3 million from several individuals by promising them employment opportunities in Finland.

The arrest was made in connection with a complaint related to the alleged financial fraud, the police confirmed.