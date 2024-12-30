Three dead in Mampuriya construction site electrocution

Three individuals died of electrocution yesterday (December 29) in the Norochcholai Mampuriya area.



A group of workers was engaged in construction work on an iron scaffold at a newly constructed event hall in the Mampuriya area.

During the work, electricity leaked from a power line into the iron scaffold, resulting in four people being admitted to the Puttalam Hospital.

Among them, three individuals succumbed to their injuries, while the other person is still receiving treatment.

The victims were residents of the Puttalam area, aged 16, 22, and 29.