Parliament tea party costs higher due to inflation: Official clarification

Posted by Editor on January 6, 2025 - 5:20 pm

A statement issued by M. Jayalath Perera, Director of Legislative Services and Acting Director of Communication at the Parliament of Sri Lanka, addressed a newspaper report titled ‘The Actual Costs of the Tea Party Post-Ceremonial Opening of Parliament,’ published in Irida Lankadeepa on December 29, 2024.

The report highlighted the expenses for the Tea Party held after the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament for both the Ninth and Tenth Parliaments.

According to the statement, the Tea Party after the Ninth Parliament’s opening on August 20, 2020, cost Rs. 287,340.

In contrast, the Tea Party following the Tenth Parliament’s opening on November 21, 2024, amounted to Rs. 339,628.55.

The significant cost difference of approximately Rs. 52,288.55 is attributed to several factors.

A key reason is the four-year gap between the two events, during which inflation and a challenging economic environment caused a sharp rise in the prices of goods and services, with prices nearly doubling by 2024.

The statement also noted that the Tenth Parliament event included not only Members of Parliament but also state diplomats, ministry secretaries, senior government officials, invitees, and Parliament staff, all of whom contributed to the increased expenses.