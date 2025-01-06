Sri Lanka President calls for restoring trust in justice system

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a discussion with the Attorney General and officials from the Attorney General’s Department at the Presidential Secretariat today (January 6).

During the meeting, the President emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among all institutions to ensure the effective enforcement of the law.

President Dissanayake underscored the critical responsibility of the Attorney General’s Department in restoring public confidence in the judicial system.

He further stressed the need to transform public perceptions regarding political interference to build trust in the legal process.

The President reiterated the government’s commitment to avoiding actions that could undermine public expectations. He assured that efforts are underway to re-establish confidence in the justice system and uphold the principles of fairness and equity in the eyes of the people.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Harshana Nanayakkara, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe, PC, along with several officials from the Attorney General’s Department.