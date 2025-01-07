Two killed in Mount Lavinia shooting
Posted by Editor on January 7, 2025 - 8:26 am
Two people were killed in a shooting at Watarappala Road, Mount Lavinia, early this morning (January 7), police reported.
The incident involved an unidentified gunman who opened fire, killing a 36-year-old man at the scene. A 20-year-old youth was critically injured and rushed to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital (Kalubowila Hospital) but later succumbed to his injuries.
The 36-year-old victim has been identified as a resident of Watarappala Road. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
Police further stated that both deceased individuals were heavily addicted to drugs.
The Mount Lavinia Police are conducting investigations to identify and apprehend the suspects involved.
