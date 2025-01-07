Sri Lanka faces shortage of 30,000 teachers in key subjects
January 7, 2025
The Ministry of Education in Sri Lanka reports a nationwide shortage of nearly 30,000 teachers.
Ministry Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewa highlighted that there is a shortage of teachers for key subjects such as English, Science, and Mathematics.
Ceylon Teachers’ Union General Secretary Joseph Stalin noted that the lack of replacements has made it impossible for teachers to secure transfers, forcing many to wait until new recruits are hired.
