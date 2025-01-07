Sri Lanka Government to auction high-capacity vehicles by March 2025

The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Mahinda Siriwardena, has issued directives to all state institutions, including provincial councils and local government bodies in Sri Lanka, to auction high-capacity vehicles, particularly those with V8 engines, by March 1, 2025.

This includes all government vehicles with engine capacities exceeding 1800CC for petrol vehicles and 2300CC for diesel vehicles, excluding double cab, single cab, vans, buses, and lorries.

The decision follows a Cabinet-approved proposal on December 3, 2024, to study and streamline the government vehicle fleet, with a focus on those that incur high maintenance and fuel costs.

The circular also emphasizes that no government institution is allowed to purchase the vehicles being auctioned.

It stresses that all vehicles must be properly utilized, documented, and reported. Additionally, the chief accounting officers of each institution are tasked with evaluating the necessity of vehicles.

If any vehicles are deemed unnecessary or economically unviable, they must be disposed of through the government procurement process.

If an institution still requires a vehicle, it must justify the request and obtain approval from the Secretary of the Treasury through the Comptroller General’s Office.