Sri Lanka Government approves compensation for cataract surgery patients with complications

Posted by Editor on January 7, 2025 - 11:51 am

The Cabinet of Ministers of Sri Lanka has approved compensation for 17 patients who developed complications after undergoing cataract surgery at the Nuwara Eliya District General Hospital.

Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa made this announcement during today’s (January 7) parliamentary session.

He further revealed that a committee appointed to investigate the issues caused by the use of substandard medicine during the surgeries has submitted its report.

The Health Minister also stated that legal action will be taken against those responsible for the importation of the substandard drug.

The proposal, submitted by the Minister of Health and Mass Media, outlines the payment of compensation to the 17 affected patients as follows:

Rs. 1,000,000 each for 12 patients.

Rs. 750,000 each for 2 patients.

Rs. 700,000 for 1 patient.

Rs. 250,000 each for 2 patients.

The decision to determine compensation for those who lost their vision due to the incident at the Nuwara Eliya District General Hospital was made during the Cabinet meeting held on February 12, 2024.

Subsequently, a technical committee, led by an Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health, conducted an analysis of the relevant facts and submitted its recommendations regarding the compensation amounts.