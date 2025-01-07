Sri Lanka Navy officer honored with prestigious Sword of Honour

January 7, 2025

Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), extended his heartfelt congratulations to Midshipman T.M.I. Vimukthi Tennakoon of the Sri Lanka Navy for receiving the prestigious Sword of Honour.

This accolade was presented during the commissioning parade of the 122nd Midshipmen and 30th Short Service Commission Course held at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.

Accompanied by the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, Midshipman Tennakoon was warmly welcomed by the Defence Secretary at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, today (January 7).

During the meeting, the Defence Secretary praised the officer for his outstanding achievement and extended his best wishes for a successful career in the Sri Lanka Navy.

Director General Training of the Sri Lanka Navy, Rear Admiral Dammika Wijewardana, was also present on the occasion.