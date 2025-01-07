Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Sri Lanka this year

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sri Lanka later this year, the Indian High Commission in Colombo announced on Tuesday (January 7). However, the exact dates are yet to be finalized by both sides.

“We are in the process of determining a suitable timing for the visit,” Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha told reporters.

The invitation was extended by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during his two-day visit to New Delhi in December 2024. Notably, Dissanayake chose India as his first foreign destination after assuming office in September.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar was the first foreign dignitary to visit Colombo shortly after Dissanayake took office. Prime Minister Modi has previously visited Sri Lanka twice, between 2015 and 2017.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake is scheduled to visit China from January 14 to January 17, 2025, as announced by the Cabinet Spokesman today.