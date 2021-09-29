CBSL releases USD 50 million to clear essential food items held at Colombo Port
Posted in Local News
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has released approximately USD 50 million to two state banks for clearance of essential food items held up at the Colombo Port, according to its governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal.
If required, more funds will be released for this purpose, the Central Bank Governor said further.
The Foreign Currency Reserve is being demolished by the day.
Fuel supplies will disappear in a couple of weeks.
Essential foods will rot in the harbor due to shortage of FC to clear the containers.
The crisis is gripping the entire nation.