Sep 29 2021 September 29, 2021 September 29, 2021 1Comment by Administrator

CBSL releases USD 50 million to clear essential food items held at Colombo Port

Posted in

Ajith Nivard Cabraal

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has released approximately USD 50 million to two state banks for clearance of essential food items held up at the Colombo Port, according to its governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

If required, more funds will be released for this purpose, the Central Bank Governor said further.

Share on FB