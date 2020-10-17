A consignment of heroin weighing nearly 10kg worth Rs.1 billion has been seized by the Colombo Crimes Division from Kotikawatta.

The haul was recovered based on the information divulged by the notorious underworld figure and drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ during interrogations.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had transferred Madush to the custody of CCD on Friday (16), for further investigations into the cases filed against him.