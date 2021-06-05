Centres to be set up in Colombo for those not vaccinated

Minister Namal Rajapaksa says five centres will be established for COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals who are yet to receive the vaccine in the Colombo city limits.

The Minister has issued directives to have the centres open until 10:00 PM.

Minister Rajapaksa urged the public to refrain from creating any undue fear over the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, adding that foreign nations will support efforts in acquiring the required vaccine doses.

The second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine will be administered from the 8th of June.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa said in line with the development, a need has arisen to increase staff members at centres for vaccinations.

The Minister said errors in the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be rectified moving forward.

(Source: News Radio)