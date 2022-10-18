Ceylon Electricity Board still making losses even after tariff hike – Power & Energy Minister

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told Parliament today (October 18) that even after the electricity tariff increase, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is to incur a loss of Rs. 152 Billion.

The Energy Minister also said that the report of the CEB reforms committee will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers soon.

Opposition MP Chaminda Wijesiri labelled the Minister as the one who is leading the country towards bankruptcy, citing that the Ministries of Power and Energy are the most bankrupt institutions in the country.

He said that the losses were not caused by officials, but due to improper decisions taken by the country’s political authority.