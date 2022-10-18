Sri Lanka Navy vessel reported missing re-establishes communication after 30 days

The vessel belonging to the Sri Lanka Navy, which went missing off the southern coast of the island after losing contact for nearly 30 days, has managed to re-establish communication, Naval Spokesperson says.

The Navy had re-established communication links with six sailors aboard after the 17th of September.

Sri Lanka Navy launched a joint search operation with the Air Force and alerted neighbouring countries after losing communication with the multi-day fishing vessel attached to the Southern Naval Command since mid-September.

With six naval intelligence officers aboard, the vessel was deployed for routine patrol off the Tangalle coast on 16th of September.

Initially it was speculated that the vessel drifted away from Sri Lankan waters due to heavy currents in Southern seas.