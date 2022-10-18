Sri Lanka to increase fuel quota for Three-wheelers

Additional fuel quota will be provided to three-wheelers over the next couple of weeks, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Responding to a question by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Mujibur Rahman during the parliamentary session this morning (October 18), the Minister said registration of three-wheelers operating on full-time basis was being carried out at present and that fuel quota given for them would be increased soon after the registration process is completed.

“There were around 11,000 three-wheelers registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles but it was found out that only 350,000 three-wheelers were running on full-time basis. Registration of three-wheelers is being done and it will be completed within the next two weeks,” he said.

“Petrol prices were reduced by Rs. 20 on one occasion and by Rs. 40 on two occasions. The three-wheeler unions must now pass the benefit to the people,” he said.