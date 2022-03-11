Ceylon Petroleum Corporation also increases fuel prices

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has decided to increase fuel prices with effect from midnight today (March 11).

Accordingly, a litre of 92 octane petrol has been increased by Rs. 77 while a litre of 95 octane petrol by Rs. 75, a litre of auto diesel by Rs. 55 and a litre of super diesel has been increased by Rs. 95.

The revised prices are as follows:

92 Octane Petrol – Rs. 254

95 Octane Petrol – Rs. 283

Auto Diesel – Rs. 176

Super Diesel – Rs. 254