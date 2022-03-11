Mar 11 2022 March 11, 2022 March 12, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation also increases fuel prices

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has decided to increase fuel prices with effect from midnight today (March 11).

Accordingly, a litre of 92 octane petrol has been increased by Rs. 77 while a litre of 95 octane petrol by Rs. 75, a litre of auto diesel by Rs. 55 and a litre of super diesel has been increased by Rs. 95.

The revised prices are as follows:

  • 92 Octane Petrol – Rs. 254
  • 95 Octane Petrol – Rs. 283
  • Auto Diesel – Rs. 176
  • Super Diesel – Rs. 254
