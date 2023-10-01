CEYPETCO increases fuel prices
Posted by Editor on October 1, 2023 - 10:30 pm
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has decided to increase fuel prices with effect from midnight today (October 01).
The revised prices are as follows:
- 92 Octane Petrol – Rs. 365 (increased by Rs. 04)
- 95 Octane Petrol – Rs. 420 (increased by Rs.03)
- Auto Diesel – Rs. 351 (increased by Rs.10)
- Super Diesel – Rs. 421 (increased by Rs.62)
- Kerosene – Rs.242 (increased by Rs.11)
