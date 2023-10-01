Oct 01 2023 October 1, 2023 October 1, 2023 NoComment

CEYPETCO increases fuel prices

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2023 - 10:30 pm

CEYPETCO - Ceylon Petroleum Corporation

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has decided to increase fuel prices with effect from midnight today (October 01).

The revised prices are as follows:

  • 92 Octane Petrol – Rs. 365 (increased by Rs. 04)
  • 95 Octane Petrol – Rs. 420 (increased by Rs.03)
  • Auto Diesel – Rs. 351 (increased by Rs.10)
  • Super Diesel – Rs. 421 (increased by Rs.62)
  • Kerosene – Rs.242 (increased by Rs.11)
FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY