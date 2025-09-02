Suspect arrested over alleged plot to kill Harak Kata in court

Posted by Editor on September 2, 2025 - 9:41 pm

Police have arrested a suspect accused of planning to assassinate underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, better known as Harak Kata, inside court premises while disguised as a journalist.

The arrest was made today (September 2) in Maharagama by officers of the Western Province North Range Crimes Division.

According to police, the suspect was carrying a revolver, several bullets, and a partially burnt video camera believed to have been part of the disguise.

Investigators suspect the planned hit was ordered by organized criminal gang leader Manudinu Padmasiri Perera, also known as Kehelbaddara Padme.