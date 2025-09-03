Two killed in Central Expressway crash
Posted by Editor on September 3, 2025 - 8:27 am
Two people died in an accident that took place yesterday (September 2) on the Central Expressway in Sri Lanka.
According to Police, the accident occurred around 11:00 PM when a lorry and a fuel tanker collided.
Police said the accident happened when a fuel bowser traveling from Kurunegala towards Mirigama crashed into a container truck transporting flour, which was moving in the same direction ahead of it.
Following the collision, the bowser struck the expressway’s safety fence before veering off the road and plunging into a canal beneath the highway.
The deceased have been identified as residents of Yapahuwa and Rambukkana.
