Special traffic plan in Colombo for 159th Police Day

Posted by Editor on September 3, 2025 - 10:14 am

Sri Lanka Police announced that a special traffic plan will be in effect today (September 3) from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM along Havelock Road, between Thummulla Junction and Thimbirigasyaya Junction, due to the 159th Police Day celebrations.

The main commemorative ceremony is being held at the Police Field Force Headquarters in Colombo, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. This year’s Police Day theme is “Uphold the Law, Value Peace.”

According to Police, the bus halt located in front of the Police Field Force Headquarters on the Colombo-bound road will be temporarily relocated to the Havelock Road–Fonseka Road junction between 2:30 PM and 7:00 PM. In addition, the entry of heavy vehicles from Thummulla Junction to Thimbirigasyaya Junction will be restricted from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Police have requested the public to use alternative routes and bus halts to minimize inconvenience.