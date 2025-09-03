Rajitha Senaratne produced before Bribery Commission
Posted by Editor on September 3, 2025 - 10:22 am
Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who is presently in remand custody, was produced before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (September 3) to record a statement regarding an ongoing corruption investigation.
