Ex-IGP Pujith Jayasundara released from elevator assault case

Posted by Editor on September 3, 2025 - 12:46 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (September 3) ordered the release of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara from charges of criminal intimidation and attempted assault.

The case was based on a complaint filed over an incident on April 11, 2017. According to the complaint, Jayasundara had allegedly attempted to assault and verbally abuse A.H. Samarakoon Banda, an elevator operator attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a resident of Ragama, at Police Headquarters.

Announcing the verdict, the court stated that it had found no evidence to prove that the former IGP had intentionally carried out any assault.

As a result, Jayasundara was released from the charges.