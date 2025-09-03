Sri Lanka forms Task Force to boost tourism

Posted by Editor on September 3, 2025 - 2:32 pm

The government of Sri Lanka has set up a new Task Force dedicated to promoting the country’s tourism sector.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, announced the move yesterday (September 2) during the first session of the Tourism Promotion Task Force held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

“The decision was made with two main objectives: revitalizing the tourism industry and generating direct income growth for the national economy. This task force will be empowered to make decisions related to the promotion of the tourism sector,” Minister Herath said.

The inaugural session focused on preparing promotion plans, creating a unified framework for government institutions to work together, and tackling challenges faced by tourists as well as entrepreneurs in the industry. The importance of involving both government and private stakeholders in planning for the upcoming tourist season was also stressed.

Senior officials attended the meeting, including Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Senior Additional Secretary Roshan Gamage, Senior Economic Advisor to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Aruni Ranaraja, and Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration S. Aloka Bandara.

Also present were Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and Tourism Promotion Bureau Buddhika Hewawasam, together with private sector representatives such as John Keells Holdings CEO Krishan Balendra and EKHO Hotels and Resorts Vice President Nihal Muhandiram.

The new Task Force is expected to play a central role in shaping tourism policies and strategies aimed at strengthening Sri Lanka’s position as a global travel destination.