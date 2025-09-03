Health Minister reviews KDU Teaching Hospital facilities

Posted by Editor on September 3, 2025 - 8:32 pm

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa paid an official visit yesterday (September 2) to the University Hospital of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (UH-KDU).

He was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and Defence Secretary and Chairperson of the KDU Board of Management Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

The delegation was warmly welcomed by KDU Vice Chancellor Rear Admiral Dhammika Kumara, who joined them on a tour of the hospital. The visitors observed the hospital’s modern facilities and gained first-hand insight into its operational capacity and advanced medical equipment.

Following the tour, a meeting was held to discuss optimizing the hospital’s resources. Discussions focused on aligning services with the country’s current healthcare needs while also preparing for future challenges. The leaders also explored strategies to improve efficiency, expand specialized care, and further strengthen the link between medical education and healthcare delivery.

The visit underscored the strong cooperation between the health and defence sectors and reaffirmed a shared commitment to advancing healthcare services and training the next generation of medical professionals.