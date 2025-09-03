Sri Lanka appoints 18 new High Court Judges
Posted by Editor on September 3, 2025 - 8:55 pm
Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (September 3) appointed 18 new High Court Judges.
The letters of appointment were officially handed over by the President this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
Among the new appointees are 17 Special Class Judicial Officers and one Senior State Counsel from the Attorney General’s Department.
These appointments were made under Article 111 (2) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.
List of Newly Appointed High Court Judges:
- Mr. S.S.K. Vithana (District Judge)
- Mr. A.M.I.S. Attanayake (District Judge)
- Mr. A.M.M. Riyal (District Judge)
- Mr. D.P. Mudunkotuwa (District Judge)
- Mr. S.B.H.M.S. Herath (Additional District Judge)
- Mr. J. Kajanideepalan (District Judge)
- Mr. D.M.D.C. Bandara (Senior Assistant Secretary, Judicial Service Commission)
- Ms. H.M.B.R. Wijeratne (Additional District Judge)
- Mr. D.M.A. Seneviratne (Additional District Judge)
- Mr. A.A. Anandaraja (Magistrate)
- Mr. G.N. Perera (District Judge)
- Mr. A. Judeson (District Judge)
- Mrs. W.K.D.S. Weeratunga (District Judge)
- Mr. R.B.M.D.R. Weligodapitiya (District Judge)
- Ms. K.D.N.V. Lankapura (Magistrate)
- Mr. D.M.R.D. Dissanayake (District Judge)
- Mr. M.I.M. Rizvi (District Judge)
- Mrs. A. Jayalakshi de Silva (Senior State Counsel)
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka appoints 18 new High Court Judges September 3, 2025
- Health Minister reviews KDU Teaching Hospital facilities September 3, 2025
- Sri Lanka forms Task Force to boost tourism September 3, 2025
- Ex-IGP Pujith Jayasundara released from elevator assault case September 3, 2025
- Rajitha Senaratne produced before Bribery Commission September 3, 2025