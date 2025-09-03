Sri Lanka appoints 18 new High Court Judges

Posted by Editor on September 3, 2025 - 8:55 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (September 3) appointed 18 new High Court Judges.

The letters of appointment were officially handed over by the President this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Among the new appointees are 17 Special Class Judicial Officers and one Senior State Counsel from the Attorney General’s Department.

These appointments were made under Article 111 (2) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

List of Newly Appointed High Court Judges: