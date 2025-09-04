2025 Grade 5 scholarship exam results released

Posted by Editor on September 4, 2025 - 6:00 am

The results of the 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination have been released online, the Commissioner General of Examinations announced.

Students can now check their results by entering their admission number on the official websites of the Department of Examinations: www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk.

The examination was held on August 10, 2025, at 2,787 centres across the country. A total of 307,951 candidates sat for the exam.

According to the Commissioner General of Examinations, 901 students with special needs also took part in the examination, including 12 candidates who used Braille scripts.