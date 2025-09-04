2025 Grade 5 scholarship exam results released
Posted by Editor on September 4, 2025 - 6:00 am
The results of the 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination have been released online, the Commissioner General of Examinations announced.
Students can now check their results by entering their admission number on the official websites of the Department of Examinations: www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk.
The examination was held on August 10, 2025, at 2,787 centres across the country. A total of 307,951 candidates sat for the exam.
According to the Commissioner General of Examinations, 901 students with special needs also took part in the examination, including 12 candidates who used Braille scripts.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to close 33 inactive State-Owned Enterprises September 4, 2025
- Govt. considers handing over Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence to CID September 4, 2025
- Sri Lanka, World Bank discuss cooperation on asset recovery and anti-corruption efforts September 4, 2025
- Sri Lanka Police marks 159th anniversary with national celebration September 4, 2025
- 2025 Grade 5 scholarship exam results released September 4, 2025