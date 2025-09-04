Sri Lanka Police marks 159th anniversary with national celebration

Posted by Editor on September 4, 2025 - 9:46 am

The Sri Lanka Police celebrated its 159th Anniversary yesterday (September 3, 2025) at the Bambalapitiya Police Field Force Headquarters Grounds, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Police Service, which was formally established on September 3, 1866, marked the occasion with a grand ceremony held under the theme “Uphold the Law, Value Peace.”

Addressing the gathering, President Dissanayake conferred the President’s Police Gallantry Medals on Assistant Superintendent of Police Rohan Olugala and Assistant Superintendent of Police A.M.M. Jayasundara. The officers were recognized for their bravery in apprehending leading organized crime gang members, Kehelbaddara Padme, Commando Salintha, Panadura Nilanga, Backhoe Saman, and Thembili Lahiru in Indonesia recently.

The President also symbolically presented promotion letters to police officers, representing the promotions of 4,254 officers serving in various ranks of the Police Service.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya presented a commemorative memento to the President, who graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. Distinguished guests included Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, Governor of the Western Province Hanif Yusoof, and President’s Secretary Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, along with several ministers, state ministers, ministry secretaries, and senior officials.

In his address, IGP Weerasooriya revealed that disciplinary action had been taken against 338 police officers this year for misconduct. He noted that significant progress has been made in tackling organized and transnational crime, with 17 criminals directed operations from abroad brought back to Sri Lanka.

He highlighted the joint operation with Interpol and the Indonesian Police in Jakarta, which led to the arrest of five members of a major criminal gang, calling it a significant success for the department.

The IGP also reported that during the past year, police seized 1,416 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice), 946 kilograms of heroin, and 1,282 kilograms of cannabis. Additionally, 1,612 firearms, including T56 assault rifles and pistols, were recovered. However, he acknowledged that the Police Department is currently facing a shortage of about 30,000 officers.

The event featured cultural and ceremonial performances by the Police Cultural Division, the Special Task Force (STF), and the Police Canine Division, adding color to the commemoration.