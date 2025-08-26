Sri Lanka records highest-ever monthly export income in July 2025
Posted by Editor on August 26, 2025 - 9:06 am
The Sri Lanka Export Development Board says the highest-ever monthly export income in Sri Lanka has been recorded in July 2025.
Its Chairman, Mangala Wijesinghe, stated that export income for July had increased to 1,641 million US dollars.
He made this remark while attending a press conference organized by the Department of Government Information.
Partly must be due to few presidential foreign trips with an entourage using the public money and no or reduced stealing by ministers down.