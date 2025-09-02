Five underworld figures detained under PTA for 90 days
Posted by Editor on September 2, 2025 - 5:52 pm
Sri Lanka Police have obtained detention orders under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to hold and interrogate five high-profile underworld figures for a period of 90 days.
The group includes Kehelbaddara Padme, Commando Salintha, Panadura Nilanga, Backhoe Saman, and Thembili Lahiru.
They will be detained for a period of 90 days, Police said.
