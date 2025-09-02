Sri Lanka to renovate Colombo Fort Railway Station with ADB support

Posted by Editor on September 2, 2025 - 11:53 am

The Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation has announced that tenders have been called for the renovation of the Colombo Fort Railway Station.

The project, which is supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aims to transform the Colombo Fort Railway Station into a modern transport hub with improved and upgraded facilities for passengers.

According to the Ministry, the estimated cost of the renovation is Rs. 1,395 million. The development work is expected to be completed within 15 months.

Tenders have already been invited, and the Ministry said the renovation work is scheduled to begin by the end of this year.