Ranil Wickremesinghe granted bail in misuse of funds case

Posted by Editor on August 26, 2025 - 4:17 pm

Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was arrested and remanded on August 22, 2025, over allegations of misusing public funds, has been granted bail today (August 26) by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.



Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura released Wickremesinghe on bail with three sureties of Rs. 5 million each. The further magisterial inquiry has been fixed for October 29, 2025.

Wickremesinghe is accused of misusing Rs. 16.6 million in state funds for a private overseas trip. The visit took place on September 22 and 23, 2023, when he traveled to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe. Reports say that ten individuals accompanied him on this trip.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Wickremesinghe on August 22, 2025 after he arrived at the FCID to record a statement regarding the investigation. He was produced before Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura, who ordered him to be remanded until today (August 26). That night, he was taken to Welikada Prison.

On August 23, 2025 prison doctors examined Wickremesinghe and recommended that he be transferred to the Colombo National Hospital due to health concerns. He was moved from the Prison Hospital to the National Hospital the same day.

As part of the ongoing probe, the CID has already recorded statements from Wickremesinghe’s former Secretary, Saman Ekanayake, and his former Private Secretary, Sandra Perera.

Related Articles: