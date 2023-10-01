Sinopec increases fuel prices in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2023 - 7:45 pm

Sinopec Energy Lanka has announced a revision of their fuel prices effective from 6:00 PM today (October 01).

The revised prices are as follows:

92 Octane Petrol – Rs. 358 (remains unchanged)

95 Octane Petrol – Rs. 420 (increased by Rs. 06)

Auto Diesel – Rs. 348 (increased by Rs. 10)

Super Diesel – Rs. 417 (increased by Rs. 61)

These pricing adjustments are applicable to all Sinopec franchise filling stations across the country and will remain in effect until the next pricing release from Sinopec Lanka.