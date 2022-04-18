CEYPETCO increases fuel prices
Posted in Local News
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has decided to increase fuel prices with effect from midnight on Monday (April 18).
The revised prices are as follows:
92 Octane Petrol : Up by Rs. 84/- (New Price: Rs. 338/-)
95 Octane Petrol : Up by Rs. 90/- (New Price: Rs. 373/-)
Auto Diesel : Up by Rs. 113/- (New Price: Rs. 289/-)
Super Diesel : Up by Rs. 75/- (New Price: Rs. 329/-)
The limits imposed cars, three-wheelers, motorcycles, vans, and SUVs has been lifted with effect from Monday (April 18).
Share on FB