CEYPETCO increases fuel prices

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has decided to increase fuel prices with effect from midnight on Monday (April 18).

The revised prices are as follows:

92 Octane Petrol : Up by Rs. 84/- (New Price: Rs. 338/-)

95 Octane Petrol : Up by Rs. 90/- (New Price: Rs. 373/-)

Auto Diesel : Up by Rs. 113/- (New Price: Rs. 289/-)

Super Diesel : Up by Rs. 75/- (New Price: Rs. 329/-)

The limits imposed cars, three-wheelers, motorcycles, vans, and SUVs has been lifted with effect from Monday (April 18).