The Chairman of the Kalutara Urban Council (UNP) M. Ameer Nazeer arrested for forcibly entering a playground, unlawful assembly & for violating quarantine regulations on June 23.

Twelve individuals including the Chairman of the Kalutara Urban Council had broken the locks and forcibly entered the sports complex on June 23.

Kalutara Police launched investigations carried out based on a complaint lodged by the manager of the stadium and several arrests were made.

On June 26, the Police arrested Opposition Leader of Kalutara Pradeshiya Sabha (UNP) S.A. D. Nilantha and another person over the incident.