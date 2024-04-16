Chamara Sampath Dasanayake’s vehicle caught Fire in Bandarawela

State Minister Chamara Sampath Dasanayake’s vehicle suddenly caught fire in the Halpe area of Bandarawela this morning (April 16).



It is reported that the incident occurred around 12:45 AM today (April 16).

The fire occurred while the state minister was traveling from Mahiyanganaya to the Ella area.

However, neither the state minister nor the driver was injured in the incident.

The Bandarawela Municipality’s fire department, Ella Police, and local residents worked together to extinguish the fire.