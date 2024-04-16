Iranian President to inaugurate ‘Uma Oya’ project during Sri Lanka visit

Posted by Editor on April 16, 2024 - 9:45 am

Several major water and energy projects are going to be inaugurated by the presidents of Iran and Sri Lanka in the near future, Iranian media reported.

The Uma Oya Multipurpose project which includes two dams namely Dyraaba and Puhulpola and also 25 kilometers of water transmission tunnel, is expected to be inaugurated in May in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The project also includes two major hydroelectric power plants each with a capacity of 60 megawatts.

Uma Oya multipurpose project is regarded as one of the greatest technical and engineering service projects of Iranian companies in Sri Lanka.

This project is located in the south-east of Sri Lanka 200km away from Colombo city.

The purpose of the project is to improve irrigation of 5000 acres of agricultural land, transferring 145 million cubic meters of water and generating 290 GW/h of power in a year.

One of the important features of the Uma Oya project is the scattered and diverse components of the project.

It should also be said that this project is one of the largest projects implemented by Iranian contractors abroad.

Back in August 2023, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry visited Iran and met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Tehran. During a joint press conference, the top Iranian diplomat called the visit “a turning point in Iran-Sri Lanka ties”.

Amir Abdollahian said the two foreign ministers had discussed cooperation at regional and international levels and will be expanding ties in the fields of trade, tourism, science, and culture.

“During our meeting, we discussed new possible agreements and also emphasized the implementation of the ones that have already been signed,” said the top diplomat.

According to Amir Abdollahian, the two sides also discussed the exchange of prisoners.

The foreign minister concluded his talks by reiterating the Iranian government’s priorities, saying that Tehran attaches great significance to cooperation with fellow Asian countries. He hoped that different nations in the continent could collaborate in a friendly and constructive manner.

Sabry, for his part, hailed Sri Lanka’s good and friendly relations with Iran. Before his visit, Sri Lankan media reported that the foreign minister would be trying to rejuvenate his country’s presence in the Iranian tea market.

(Source: Tehran Times)