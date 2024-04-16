Sri Lanka commences IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings with positive bilateral talks

Posted by Editor on April 16, 2024 - 1:24 pm

Sri Lanka began the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group (IMF/WBG) Spring Meetings with a productive bilateral discussion with Kenji Okamura, the Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, according to State Minister of Finance, Shehan Semasinghe.

The Sri Lankan delegation, led by Semasinghe, met with Mr. Okamura during the Spring Meetings, which started on April 15, 2024, in Washington, D.C., and will continue until April 19. The meetings attract policymakers, civil society members, researchers, and other high-ranking officials.

In a post on X, Semasinghe shared that Okamura praised the Sri Lankan authorities for their strong implementation of the program and significant progress in reforms.

Okamura also emphasized the importance of maintaining the hard-earned gains and continuing the strong ownership since the start of the IMF program.

Semasinghe added, “Alongside the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and the Secretary to the Treasury, we discussed the recent socio-economic developments and our commitment to ensuring the continuity and consistency of the macroeconomic policies and reforms initiated under the program.”