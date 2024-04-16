Sri Lanka must stay neutral in world conflicts – Harshana Rajakaruna

Posted by Editor on April 16, 2024 - 1:39 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP, Harshana Rajakaruna, emphasized today (April 16) the need for Sri Lanka to maintain a cautious and neutral stance in international relations, particularly highlighting the importance of not getting involved in global conflicts.

Rajakaruna made these remarks in response to inquiries about his party’s views on the upcoming visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Sri Lanka, scheduled for April 24, 2024.

Rajakaruna stated, “Sri Lanka cannot afford to be pushed into global conflicts. We expect our country’s leaders to handle relationships with all nations thoughtfully. It is crucial for Sri Lanka to adopt a neutral position regarding conflicts in the Middle East.”

He further stressed the importance of Sri Lanka maintaining healthy diplomatic relations with all countries worldwide. This approach, he suggests, is essential for ensuring the nation’s peace and stability amidst a complex international landscape.