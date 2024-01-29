Chamara Weerasinghe discharged from hospital

Posted by Editor on January 29, 2024 - 9:49 am

Sri Lankan singer Chamara Weerasinghe, who was undergoing treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila, has recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Chamara Weerasinghe spent nearly 40 days under medical treatment and was initially admitted to Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila last month due to respiratory issues.

Hospital sources said he underwent two surgeries for complications in both the throat and abdomen.

Doctors have advised that Chamara Weerasinghe should continue to rest even after being discharged from hospital.