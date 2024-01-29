Lohan Ratwatte sworn in as State Minister of Plantation Industries and Mahaweli Development
Posted by Editor on January 29, 2024 - 11:31 am
Lohan Ratwatte has been sworn in as the State Minister of Plantation Industries and Mahaweli Development before President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
He was sworn in to the position at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (January 29), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.
