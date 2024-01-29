Thailand Prime Minister to visit Sri Lanka to sign Free Trade Agreement

Posted by Editor on January 29, 2024 - 3:59 pm

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin will visit Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit from February 03 to 04, 2024, as per the invitation of Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will participate in the ceremony to mark the 76th Anniversary of the Independence of Sri Lanka as Guest of Honour.

During the visit, the Thai Prime Minister is scheduled to have official discussions with President Wickremesinghe, and witness the signing of the historic Sri Lanka – Thailand Free Trade Agreement (SLTFTA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

The Free Trade Agreement will be signed by Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand and Nalin Fernando, Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security of Sri Lanka.

The SLTFTA is expected to boost trade and investment ties between the two countries and promote deeper integration with ASEAN economies, the statement said.

Additionally, the two sides are expected to renew the Air Services Agreement and conclude a Memorandum of Understanding between the Gem and Jewellery Research and Training Institute of Sri Lanka and The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand, it added.

A Sri Lanka-Thailand Business Forum organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion and Department of Trade Negotiations of the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand and the Department of Commerce and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka will also take place at the Kingsbury Hotel during the visit.

The Thai Prime Minister will be accompanied by a 39 member delegation including Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and a top-level business delegation, according to the ministry.