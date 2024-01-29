Former Army Commander Daya Ratnayake joins Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)

Posted by Editor on January 29, 2024 - 4:15 pm

Former Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, General Daya Ratnayake has joined the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB).

General Daya Ratnayake was the 20th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army.

General Ratnayake called on Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa on Monday (January 29) and was appointed as a Senior Advisor for Public Policy to Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Having started his military career as a cadet in 1980, General Daya Ratnayake was appointed as the 20th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army on 01 August 2013, and has received several accolades throughout his military career, including the prestigious ‘Rana Wickrama Padakkama’, the ‘Rana Sura Padakkama’, ‘Uttama Seva Padakkama’ and the ‘Desha Putra Sammanaya’.