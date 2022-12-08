Dec 08 2022 December 8, 2022 December 8, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Chamika Karunaratne loses four teeth following a fielding mishap

Chamika Karunaratne

Chamika Karunaratne. (Reuters / Christopher Pike / File Photo)

Chamika Karunaratne of the Kandy Falcons has lost four teeth following an injury during the match against the Galle Gladiators yesterday (December 07).

He received a blow to his face during the fourth match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 series while attempting a catch and the ball hit his face.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Galle for immediate surgery following the accident.

Kandy Falcons Team Director said Chamika is stable and will be available for the Kandy stage.

