Chaminda Wijesiri attempts to assault Nimal Lanza, removed from Parliament chamber

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Chaminda Wijesiri has been removed from the Parliament chamber after he attempted to assault Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Nimal Lanza during this morning’s (November 23) Parliament sitting.

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has asked the MP Chaminda Wijesiri to leave the chamber.

SJB MP Wijesiri walked up to fellow MP Nimal Lanza and attempted to assault MP Lanza while he was addressing the house.

Accordingly, the Speaker announced that MP Chaminda Wijesiri will not be allowed to attend today’s sitting.

Taking issue with the conduct of MP Wijesiri, other parliamentarians including Minister Susil Premajayantha urged the Speaker to conduct a disciplinary inquiry into the matter.