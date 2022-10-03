Charitha Herath says President & Prime Minister should be ashamed

Former Chairman of Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) Professor Charitha Herath was not included in the list of COPE members announced by the Speaker on Monday (October 03).

Former COPE Chair Professor Charitha Herath accuses the President and Prime Minister for making way for corruption by excluding his appointment to the committee.

Professor Charitha Herath is among the several ruling faction MPs who decided to remain independent and sit with the opposition in Parliament.

“After a delay of two months COPE member list is out. As predicted, my name isn’t in the list. Thieves, deal makers who are in favour of a corrupted system won for the day. People behind the economic crimes wanted me out of their way. Shame on you President and Prime Minister,” he tweeted.

Professor Charitha Herath served as the COPE Chair from 2020 to 2022.