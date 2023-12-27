Chief custodian of Kataragama Devalaya arrested over disappearance of Golden Tray
The chief custodian of the Ruhunu Kataragama Devalaya, Somipala. T. Ratnayaka, has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 38-pound golden tray, which was donated to the Kataragama Devalaya by a devotee.
Somipala. T. Ratnayaka was arrested after he surrendered to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) this morning (December 27).
They said a three-hour-long statement was recorded from the suspect over the incident.
The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) recently arrested a lay custodian of the Kataragama Devale, known as ‘Chooti Kapuwa,’ over a missing gold tray and later was released on bail.
In 2019, the wife of the notorious fugitive gangster ‘Angoda Lokka,’ found dead in Coimbatore, India in 2020, had offered the 38-pound golden tray to the Kataragama Devalaya.
Subsequent investigations revealed that the golden tray had been placed inside the room of the chief custodian, Somipala. T. Ratnayaka.
Upon learning of the disappearance of the item, a formal complaint was lodged in 2021 by the Basnayake Nilame of Kataragama Devalaya.
The investigations were later handed over to the CCD on the directives of Acting IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon. The CCD officers sought advice from the Attorney General in this regard.
