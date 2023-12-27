Mahinda Rajapaksa appreciates operation to arrest drug traffickers
Posted by Editor on December 27, 2023 - 2:16 pm
Former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed his appreciation about operations to arrest drug traffickers, saying it is a progressive step of the government.
Former President Rajapaksa told reporters that drugs have ruined the young generation.
“Drugs have destroyed the whole country and the younger generation. So, it is a good move by the government to net the drug traffickers,” Mahinda Rajapaksa said.
