Mahinda Rajapaksa appreciates operation to arrest drug traffickers

Posted by Editor on December 27, 2023 - 2:16 pm

Former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed his appreciation about operations to arrest drug traffickers, saying it is a progressive step of the government.

Former President Rajapaksa told reporters that drugs have ruined the young generation.

“Drugs have destroyed the whole country and the younger generation. So, it is a good move by the government to net the drug traffickers,” Mahinda Rajapaksa said.