TRCSL warns public to verify mobile phone registration before purchase
Posted by Editor on December 27, 2023 - 6:36 pm
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has warned the public to verify TRCSL registration when purchasing mobile phones.
TRCSL Compliance Director, Menaka Pathirana advised people to ensure that the phone they are going to buy is registered with TRCSL before completing the purchase.
To confirm if a mobile phone is registered with the TRCSL, Pathirana revealed that individuals can send an SMS by adding the IMEI number of the phone using the following format.
IMEI <space> 15-digit IMEI number and send to 1909.
